Pakistan Police Baton Charges Students Demonstrating Against Online Exams, Arrests 50

Pakistan Police in Quetta city baton-charged a large group of students demonstrating against the online mode of entrance exams. As many as 50 students from different districts of Balochistan were taken into custody following the agitation, which witnessed participation of 300 students at Edhi Chowk on Wednesday, September 8. The peaceful protest turned violent after the city police baton-charged the students from Quetta's Bolan Medical College.

These 50 students were detained at the Power House Police Station, the Dawn reported. They all were supposed to march from the Hali Road area to the Balochistan Assembly. Some of the medical candidates were expected to raise the issue with the Pakistani lawmakers.

"The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) can conduct exams to any testing services, we have no issue. But we won't give the test online," a student told Samaa News.

The students displayed defiance to the online mode of entrance exams following alleged irregularities in marks of candidates who appeared through the process. The students, who appeared for the online entrance, were allotted low grades, ANI reported, citing Samaa News. Additionally, the students also urged the authorities to conduct the entrance exam for the medical field via offline mode.

Over 300 male and female candidates took part in the sit-in protest against "injustice" they faced via online mode of exam. As per reports, the students halted traffic at Zarghoon Road to march towards the Red Zone, where the governor and the secretariat offices are located.

Gross irregularities found in PMC results

As per reports, the head of the Students Action Committee Haseebullah Baloch informed the journalists that the PMC framed questions that were beyond the stipulated syllabus. Furthermore, he also alleged that the marking scheme displayed "gross irregularities" announced by the PMC. Some candidates were also declared "fail" without having been allowed to sit for the exams, Baloch told reporters outside Quetta Press Club.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and Balochistan Assembly condemned the attack on students by the Pakistan Police. They also pointed out the increase in police brutality in the country, Samaa News reported.

Surge in COVID-19 cases hinders offline mode of exams

Citing the spike in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, the Imran Khan-led government stated that the offline mode of exams is currently impossible. With 6.44 per cent positive cases in the country, the Pakistan government is struggling to conduct tests via pen and paper mode. The Pakistan Health Ministry yesterday informed that the country recorded 83 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/PIXABAY)