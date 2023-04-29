Pakistan Police Books Former Punjab Province CM Parvez Elahi On Terror Charges

Pakistan police on Saturday booked former Chief Minister of Punjab province and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on terrorism charges and arrested 25 others for resisting his arrest.

An operation was launched by the Lahore police at Friday midnight, in which around 500 policemen and anti-corruption personnel raided Elahi's Lahore residence to arrest him in a corruption case. The operation ended early on Saturday after continuing for over five hours as police failed to arrest Elahi, who fled the house before the force's arrival.

"The police registered a case against Elahi and 50 others under terrorism charges for allegedly attacking them with stones and petrol," Anti-Corruption Establishment spokesperson, Shahida Kamal, told PTI.