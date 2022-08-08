Pakistan Police Clarifies Heavy Police Outside Imran Khan's House Was To Disperse Protest

Amid a controversy over the foreign funding case in Pakistan where the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accused former PM Imran Khan's party of using prohibited funds, a video surfaced on social media platforms claiming police gathered outside Imran Khan's residence to arrest him. However, Pakistan police refuted the claims and said the heavy police presence outside Imran Khan's house was to disperse a protest staged by teachers from Punjab.

Responding to the footage, Pakistani English daily Dawn reported that the Islamabad police said, "The police security was deployed due to the protest of the teachers of Punjab. All the protesters were dispersed only last evening. There was no such activity around Banigala house today." Notably, Banigala is the official residence of Imran Khan.

Earlier on Tuesday, the teachers and clerks associations threatened to stage a protest outside Imran Khan's residence against the appointment of the District Education Authority's chief executive officer. The local media claims they had announced to stage the protest on August 11, but they reached outside Imran Khan's residence carrying placards and started chanting slogans against the Punjab government. Last month, Imran Khan's PTI was back in Punjab province after the win in bypolls. According to the clarifications issued on Twitter, the police said some people shared “wrong information” among the public via the video. It appealed to people to restrain themselves from spreading such information without verification. Also, the Islamabad police directed provincial governments to resolve matters related to the bogus claims at their level.

Why did protesters gather outside Imran Khan's residence?

It is worth mentioning that the former Prime Minister is presently surrounded by controversy over the foreign funding case in Pakistan where the Election Commission of Pakistan accused Imran Khan's party of using prohibited funds. As per the media reports, the investigation agency identified four employees of the PTI secretariat, whose personal and salary accounts were used for receiving foreign funding. In the statements, the PTI employees said that they used to give the money received in their accounts to Imran Khan party's finance manager, as per the report.

Image: @ImranKhanPTI/Twitter