Pakistan: Police Open Firing To Disperse Protestors Demanding Reopening Of Wana Bazaar

After a group of demonstrators gathered at the Wana Bazaar and the Angoor Adda border transit point leading into Afghanistan, the Pakistani local police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel opened fire in the air on Sunday to disperse the proterstors who were objecting to the closure of the crossing point. Traders and workers of several political affiliations had converged at the scout camp in Wana. They were demanding the opening of the Wana Bazaar and the crossing point, ANI reported citing Dawn newspaper.

The sit-in protest by the local leaders forced the administration to open the crossing point viz. Angoor Adda, which was closed following a water truck that was attacked by a mechanised explosive device on Tuesday resulting in the death of a soldier.

Mob forced the police to open the crossing point

The protestors, however, went ahead with the sit-in protest in spite of the firing by the police officials. Ultimately, personnel of the local administration had to give-in to the demands and ordered the opening of the Bazaar after reaching a settlement. It is pertinent to mention here that the crossing point was closed after a water tanker of the police and frontier corps (FC) was hit by a mechanised explosive device, killing a police official and leading to the closing down of the Angoor Adda transit point.

The district administration imposed section 144 in the Wana sub-division on Saturday. As reported by the Dawn newspaper, the internet service has also been cut. In the meantime, leaders of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe were instructed to attend Jirga (meeting) on Monday with regards to the prevailing uncertainty in the Wana region and the closure of the Angoor Adda border point. The Jirga will see the leaders of nine clans from the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe deliberate on the issue.

Recently according to the Afghan officials, Afghanistan on April 16 returned the bodies of nine Pakistani soldiers including a captured soldier to Pakistan following the clashes between both the countries. The bodies were returned after a mediation by the tribal elders in the province’s Zazi Maidan district. The two countries share a 2500 km border, known as the Durand line, which according to Pakistan is an internationa border. Afghanistan rejects this border created in 1893.

