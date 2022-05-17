Pakistan: Police Prevent Suicide Attack On Chinese Convoy; Baloch Bomber Arrested

The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan has apprehended a female suicide bomber who was intending to attack a Chinese convoy in Balochistan. According to a statement, Pakistani police arrested the bomber, who tried to blow herself up near the Chinese nationals’ convoy which was travelling through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). CTD further revealed that the female suicide bomber was a member of the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)'s Majeed Brigade wing, Pakistan Today reported.

In addition to this, the suspected suicide bomber was also found to have explosives and detonators, security authorities stated. As per media reports, the CTD has been undertaking raids at other locations in order to apprehend more members of the organisation.

Another suicide attack in Pakistan

Further, this arrest came after the Karachi University blast which occurred on April 26, where a female suicide bomber blew herself up killing three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani driver. A disturbing CCTV footage that has been obtained by Republic Media Network captures the moment of the massive blast that was triggered by the suicide bomber. It exploded through a vehicle within the University of Karachi in Pakistan's financial metropolis.

As per the video, the explosion happened in the van outside the entrance of the Confucius Institute in the port city, which was constructed by China and teaches the Chinese language to local students.

The 30-year-old Baloch teacher, Shari Baloch, exploded the bomb at Karachi University. According to media reports, Shari, a member of the separatist Baloch Liberation Army, volunteered herself for a "self-sacrificing mission" to avenge the Baloch genocide, Pakistan's dominance of Balochistan, and China's expanding investment and regional influence.

Meanwhile, the recent arrest happened on the same day as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, and assured him that the Chinese people in Pakistan will be protected to the fullest extent possible, Pakistan Today reported.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time that Chinese people have been targeted by terrorists in Karachi, Pakistan's largest metropolis and economic centre. Masked armed men on a motorbike open fired on a vehicle carrying two Chinese citizens in an industrial district of Karachi in July 2021, badly wounding one of them.

