Pakistan: Police To Propose Government Ban On PUBG After Shocking Lahore Familicide

Nearly ten days after the Pakistan police solved the mystery of Lahore's alleged familicide, it is now mulling to send recommendations to the provincial and federal governments for banning dangerous video games.

According to a report by The News International, the development came after a 14-year-old had allegedly shot down his mother and three siblings on January 19 this year. As per local media reports, the teenager shot his family due to the frustration of repeated loss in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG.

Citing a police spokesperson, The News International said that the department has decided to send recommendations to the Imran Khan-led government as the cases of firing and violence has increased tremendously in recent times.

According to the spokesperson, police want to protect the younger generation of the country from the harmful effects of online games. On January 19, a lady health worker (LHW) was shot dead along with her three children at her home in Kahna. Among those who were killed were Naheed Mubarak (45); her son Taimur Sultan (20); and daughters Mahnoor Fatima (15) and Jannat (10), Dawn reported.

The family was reportedly found dead in a room of their multi-storey home at LDA Chowk in the Kahna area. While speaking to Pakistan-based English daily, the police said that the accused teenager used to spend most of his time in his room playing online games. On the day of the crime, he was frustrated due to repeated failure in the mission.

The teenager thought his family would come back to life like in the game, say police

"The boy lost his senses after he missed a target after playing the game for hours, got hold of his mother’s pistol and went to her room where she was asleep along with her other children," Dawn quoted a police official as saying.

"The teenager threw the pistol in a nearby drain and returned to his room to pretend he was asleep when the incident took place. Police investigators had doubts about the boy’s role since the incident took place due to his confusing body language, but they decided to observe him for a few days," the officer added.

The police officer said that the accused had confessed his crime and added that he thought his family would come back to life like in the game.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Pixabay/Unsplash/AP)