Pakistan Politicians Oppose 'Aurat March'; TLP Says Against Norms Of Society And Islam

Women in Pakistan have been made to suffer for a long time at the behest of Islamic conservatism and despite fighting the odds for decades, they are still battling the oppressive patriarchs who desire to instruct women to follow their conservative ideology. On Sunday, February 27, Pakistan’s opposition party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) led by Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi urged Pakistani women to not conduct the ‘Aurat march,’ as they believe ‘it's against the norms of society and Islam.’

Pakistani women who wanted to conduct a march on International Women’s Day have faced a lot of criticism from the politicians across the spectrum, who have condemned and opposed ‘Aurat March,’ calling it ‘un-Islamic.’

Politicians in Pakistan call women's march 'un-Islamic'

This comes as other contending parties, such as Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have joined forces to oppose the Aurat March. TLP leader Mohammad Yaqub Saifi claimed on Saturday that the Aurat March participants chanted unethical slogans. He also objected to the march being held on March 8 in honour of International Women's Day, according to Dawn.

Before the Aurat March, which falls on International Women's Day, the national religious affairs minister and a senior JUI-F leader had both called it "un-Islamic."

"If any attempts are made for obscenity on March 8 in Islamabad, we will condemn it," Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, the chief of JUI-F Islamabad wing had warned, as per ANI.

Remarks of these 'leaders' are based on their fanatical thinking and are filled with misogyny. Their purpose appears to be preset, outdated ideas about a woman's place in society. Even in the twenty-first century, Pakistan’s politicians believe that it's their duty to ‘guide women,’ on what they should or shouldn’t do. Despite being criticised for their conservatism and oppression of women, regressive politicians in Pakistan don’t want women to progress and are unabashedly imposing their orthodox mentality on the coming generations.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/@Jutt_veer139/Twitter)