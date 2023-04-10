Pakistan Politics Goes Overboard, Nawaz Sharif’s PMLN Officially Calls Imran Khan ‘jackal’

Amid the growing economic crisis, Pakistan’s political slugfest continues in its full glory. On Monday, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) called the former Pakistani Prime Minster Imran Khan a “jackal”. The whole saga started when PTI party leader CH Fawad Hussain called out Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and the Senior Vice President of (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s take on how her father acquired his Mercedes car from the Toshakhana. On Monday, a video of the daughter of the former prime minister was circulated online in which she was trying to dodge a question posed by a Pakistani journalist about her father. Hussain pointed out how the video was edited from the main interview and then the PML-N party went on to unleash an attack against PTI chief Imran Khan.

“The only thing she said was that she didn't have the information at the moment instead of lying blatantly which your geedar (Jackal) of a leader is very fond of doing. Her honesty is what has won her millions of proud fans. Btw any luck finding the Germany-Japan border on the world map,” the party wrote on Twitter. The party was responding to Hussain’s take on Sharif’s interview. “Best part of the interview how come this part was excluded from the original script? Real bombshell tou yeah tha:) (this was the real bombshell),” the PTI leader wrote on Twitter. In the interview in question, Maryam was questioned on how her father acquired a luxurious car out of the Toshakhana.

The infamous Toshakhana case was filed against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in April 2022. In the much-talked-about case, Khan was accused of not sharing the details of Toshakhana gifts in his annual assets record submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP then went on to disqualify the PTI chief from holding public offices for a short-term period. On Monday, the Islamabad court asked the cricketer-turned-politician to appear before the court on April 11.

Nawaz Sharif and the Toshakhana debacle

Khan is not the only Pakistani Prime Minister with dodgy ways of acquiring the Toshakha gifts. Earlier this month, the Pakistani government released the much-awaited records of the Toskhakhana gifts received by public office holders from foreign governments and dignitaries since 2002. According to Dawn, the records were released after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to make them public amid the recent chaos. In the records, it showed that the former Pakistani Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif retained a Mercedes Benz in April 2006 after he paid PKR 636,888 for it.

In a recent interview, a Pakistani journalist asked his daughter about the acquisition by his father and questioned if retaining cars were allowed back in 2008. The Sr. VP of PML-N fumbled with the question and asked for more facts on the issue. She then went on to insist that this part should be edited out from the interview since she does not have complete information on it. “Legally, it is not wrong to retain a gift by paying a percentage determined by the government of Pakistan. If the gift is needed or not is a different argument. However, stealing something from Toshakhana is a crime,” Maryam mentioned.