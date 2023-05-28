Pakistan Poses Significant Threat To Norway, Threat Assessment Report Reveals

In a recently released threat assessment report by the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST), Pakistan has been identified as a country that poses a significant threat to Norway, particularly in terms of the proliferation of sensitive technology. The report warns that Pakistan may employ illegal means to obtain details about advanced technology, raising concerns over the potential development of advanced weapons systems and weapons of mass destruction. These findings have sparked calls for stricter export regulations.

According to the Greek news website Directus, Norwegian businesses, researchers, and research institutes possess valuable knowledge and technology sought after for the development of advanced weapons systems. Given Norway's status as an oil-producing nation with expertise in related sectors, such as the maritime industry, the country has valuable competence in the field of advanced subsea technology as well.

What avenues may Pakistan resort to?

Directus highlights two potential avenues through which Pakistan may attempt to acquire sensitive technology. Firstly, it suggests that Pakistan could deploy its researchers in Norwegian educational and research institutes to unlawfully obtain sensitive technology and subsequently transfer it back to Pakistan for the development of weapons systems. Secondly, the report indicates that Pakistan may attempt to bypass Norwegian export control regulations and Western sanctions to acquire prohibited Norwegian technology.

Significance of the report

The annual threat assessment report, published by the PST, is one of three official threat and risk assessments released during the first quarter of each year. Alongside the Norwegian Intelligence Service and the Norwegian National Security Authority, the PST's role is to investigate and prevent serious offenses that threaten national security, including intelligence-related threats, sabotage, the spread of weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, and extremism.

The report's findings have prompted calls for Norwegian authorities to raise awareness among domestic companies about Pakistan's potential nefarious intentions and illicit acquisition methods. Stricter export regulations and increased scrutiny of Pakistani researchers are being advocated as necessary measures to prevent sensitive technology from falling into the wrong hands.

This latest assessment follows the Dutch Annual Intelligence Report, which categorised China as the biggest threat to the Netherlands. The inclusion of Pakistan in Norway's list of countries posing significant threats further underscores concerns regarding Pakistan's close relationship with China and its potential impact on international security.