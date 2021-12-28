Pakistan: PPP Announces Campaign To Dethrone Imran Khan; Says 'puppet Will Have To Go'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday announced a plan to launch a campaign against Imran Khan's government, saying that the "puppet" leadership must end. Speaking on the 14th death anniversary of his mother and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, Zardari declared that his party will begin the movement from Lahore on January 5, ANI reported.

Zardari was in Larkana, where PPP has finalised arrangements to observe assassinated Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

"The end of the puppet government will begin from the city where the foundation of PPP was laid. It is written on the wall, The puppet will have to go," PPP Chairman and son of late Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, as quoted by Samaa TV.

Addressing the event, Bilawal said that PPP cannot see Pakistan reeling under the economic and political crisis. He further stressed that it is only his party that can save the country. Bilawal also sought help from party provincial leadership and workers to gear up to take part in the campaign against the incumbent government.

He also recalled the "struggle" of his mother during her tenure and said, "We fulfilled Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's 30-year struggle for the Restoration of the 1973 Constitution by introducing the 18th amendment and transferring all the powers to the parliament," Samaa TV reported, quoting the politician.

PPP observes 14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

PPP on Monday prepared a 60-foot wide stage, decorated with party flags, banners, and life-size portraits of former PM of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, the Dawn reported. Several party leaders garnered the event to pay homage to the stalwart politician and two-time PM of Pakistan. The program was titled 'Yaad-i-Benazir Conference' and addressed by the current PPP Chief Bilawal Zardari.

Benazir Bhutto was born in 1953 in Karachi, Pakistan. She went on to become the first woman to head a democratic government of a Muslim majority country. She served Pakistan as a PM from 1988 to 1990 and later from 1993 to 1996. However, Bhutto was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007, when she was returning from a political rally. The Salafi Jihadi Group, an Al-Qaeda link claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Image: AP)