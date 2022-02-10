Pakistan: PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Declares War On 'selected Govt' Of Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday declared war on the “selected government” of Imran Khan and challenged the Pakistan PM to dissolve the assembly before the long march on February 27. While speaking at a party conference in Multan, Bilawal stated that the PPP has exposed the PTI-led government on the first day of its tenure and is fighting it since then. He added that his party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) has decided that it would start its long march at the end of this month from Karachi.

According to Geo News, Bilawal Bhutto said that the march will be successful as Imran has already lost the first round of local body elections. He took a swipe at the PM and added, “Imran Niazi is running away after disqualifying his candidate (Faisal Vawda) to contest in the next elections”.

Bilawal also stated that PM should dissolve the National Assembly before the march if he has the courage to do so. He said that some people did not stand with the PPP on the no-confidence motion, however, they are now supporting it. He added that his party will campaign for the no-confidence motion in order to oust Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

State of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill is ‘anti-national agreement’

Further, the PPP chief went on to call the State of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021, an “anti-national agreement”. He said that it is a deal between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and PTI. “The Transparency International has called the country more corrupt than ever," Bilawal said, adding that "those who have accused the PPP of corruption haven't proved it and they should be convicted”.

Meanwhile, last month Bilawal had announced that he will lead a “long march” against the PTI government from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27. While addressing a news conference, he demanded an immediate and transparent election in the nation as he termed democracy “the only solution to the problems of the country”. He satiated that the country wants to get rid of the “selected” government and a transparent election is the only solution.

(With inputs from ANI)