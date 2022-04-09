Pakistan: PPP Chief Says Any Attempt To Sabotage Trust Vote Will Imply Contempt Of Court

Ahead of the no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman stated that if Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), tries to sabotage the democratic constitutional process of the vote of no-confidence again, then the PM, President, Speaker & Deputy Speaker will not only be liable under Article 6 twice but also of contempt of court. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it will be the second time the democratic process will be violated if the party aims to act in an 'unconstitutional' manner again.

In a tweet, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto wrote, "Tomorrow if they try yet again to sabotage Democratic constitutional process of vote of no confidence. It will be the second time the constitution will be violate. So PM, president, speaker & deputy speaker will not only be liable to under article 6 twice but also contempt (sic)".

Section one of Article 6 of the Pakistan Constitution states, “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.”

The second clause says that a person will be considered guilty if she/he is aiding, abetting or collaborating in the acts.

Clause 2A states, "An act of high treason cannot be validated by any court, including the Supreme Court and a High Court.”

The last clause directs the Parliament to provide “for the punishment of persons found guilty of high treason.”

Earlier, the leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had tweeted, "Democracy is the best revenge! Jiya Bhutto! Jiya Awam! Pakistan Zindabad (sic)", after Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that Imran Khan's move to dissolve parliament and call for early elections was illegal.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face no-confidence motion

The Pakistan Supreme Court said that the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was "unconstitutional", and ordered the National Assembly to be restored. A review petition was also ruled out by the court.

On Saturday, April 9, the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held.

