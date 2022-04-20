Pakistan: PPP Chief Zardari Likely To Meet Nawaz Sharif In London To Discuss Cabinet Row

After Pakistan got its new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday, it has come to light that bitterness inside the ruling alliance over the allocation of portfolios to ministers has now taken a new turn. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is likely to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the ongoing row over the allocation of cabinet berths. While speaking to media persons, PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar stated that Zardari would meet Nawaz Sharif to congratulate him on this victory and to discuss political issues with him.

"The main purpose of meeting Nawaz Sharif is to congratulate him on the coalition government and discuss the current political situation," said PPP Secretary-General Farhatullah Babar to The News International.

PPP chairman Bilawal likely to meet Nawaz Sharif in London amid row over cabinet berths

According to Pakistani media reports, Zardari wants to discuss the ongoing cabinet issues with PM Sharif in London and also raise the issue of the non-inclusion of the ANP, BNP (Mengak), and Mohsin Darwar in the new cabinet. According to media reports, the two main ruling coalition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), are unpleased over the formation of the new cabinet and the distribution of portfolios to the new lawmakers.

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet creates divide within the ruling allies

A source in PML-N told Dawn that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was "unhappy" with the PM's decision to not include senior members of the party who have served for a long time in the party alongside the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, as per the Dawn report. It is pertinent to mention here that the PM has only appointed one member, Javed Latif, who is a close associate of the party leader, Nawaz Sharif. If reports are to be believed, many senior party members have been sidelined, including Irfan Siddiqui, Pervaiz Rashid, Muhammad Zubair, Daniyal Aziz, and Musaddiq Malik, Talal Chaudhry, Birjees Tahir, Tariq Fatemi, and Zafarullah Khan.



Meanwhile, the former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, reportedly stated that most of the current ministers are facing charges of severe corruption and are out on bail. Taking to Twitter, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote that "24 members of the federal cabinet, including the prime minister, are accused and are out on bail."

Image: AP