Pakistan: PPP Leader Quips 'Imran's Final Week As PM Has Begun' After 2 Govt Allies Leave

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, on Monday, said that two political party PTI allies in Pakistan- Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) have announced leaving the government. Seemingly taking a dig at the current Imran Khan-led government, the PPP leader added, "More than enough rebel members seen and unseen have indicated their intent to vote against government. IK's (Imran Khan) final week as Prime Minister has begun. Bye, bye. #Selected."

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's comment comes after the no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled on Monday, March 28. The no-trust motion was presented in the national assembly by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Shehbaz Sharif who had summoned all Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) for the crucial session earlier today, March 28.

After 16 MNAs supported the motion, it was accepted by the Speaker. The House now has seven days to pass the no-trust motion and has been adjourned till March 31 at 4 PM, when a debate on the motion will take place. Three days have been given for the discussion. The fate of the Imran Khan-led government will thus be decided on April 4, when voting on the no-trust vote will take place, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said.

Imran Khan addresses major public rally in Islamabad

In a last-ditch attempt to save his government, Imran Khan addressed the biggest rally of his career in Islamabad on Sunday. During his public address, he accused the Opposition of "conspiring" against him. He also seemingly sent a message to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, citing the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and further claimed that he had received "threatening messages" which were forcing him to resign.

Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties, on March 8, submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country. The Opposition has been claiming that they are confident of getting support from over 172 members in the 342-member National Assembly.

With major allies of Khan looking the other way and about two dozen PTI members of parliament revolting against Imran Khan, and the powerful Army not providing a helping hand, he is less likely to get the support of the much-coveted 172 lawmakers.