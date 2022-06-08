Pakistan: PPP Leader Rabbani Withdraws 5 Bills Over 'shrinking Space' For Civilians

Pakistan’s former Senate chairman and PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday moved a motion in the house seeking the withdrawal of five constitutional amendment bills that he had introduced earlier. He made the move in protest against the “shrinking space for civilians” in Pakistan’s affairs, stated a Dawn report.

While elaborating on the reasons behind his decision, the PPP senator said, “The Constitution and the constitutional system in Pakistan is under a severe attack”. Rabbani noted that on one hand, the judiciary had introduced the ‘reading in the Consitution’ doctrine and then, on the other, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had been given the role of vetting appointments, transfers, postings and promotions of the civil bureaucracy.

He further asked, “Where are we heading? Which civilian supremacy we talk about?” Rabbani said that the civilians were ceding space each day and in the present circumstances, he deemed it fit that the bills which were introduced by him should not burden either a committee or the secretariat. The PPP Senator said that instead of tabling the bills to amend the Consitution, Parliament should stand like a rock to defend the Consitution, system and institutions.

He said, “If the 1973 Constitution survives, it can be improved by introducing amendments,” the report stated. However, the chair deferred the motion upon hearing some voices of “no” when the motion for withdrawal of the five bills was moved.

Senators indulged in a war of words

The Rabbani-led motion was deferred after earlier, the house saw a war of words over PTI condemning the government for triggering the price hike in the country. At the very outset of the proceedings, Dawn stated, that the leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim denounced that after the increase in power rates and prices of petroleum products, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGra) had also increased gas prices by 45%.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani interrupted Wasim and suggested that the items on the agenda for the day should be taken up first. To this, Wasim responded by saying, “The house is on fire and you are talking about interior decoration.”

Wasim said that the petrol prices were set to see even more hike. He said, “They [the government leaders] have accepted subjugation, but the price is to be paid by the people of Pakistan” and alleged that the public money was being spent by the ruling coalition government for personal publicity of its leaders.

Image: Facebook