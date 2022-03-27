Pakistan: PPP Moves 10 Rebel PTI MNAs To Secret Location As Imran Khan Faces No-trust Vote

'Resort' politics have begun in Pakistan after 10 rebel PTI lawmakers (MNAs) were moved to unknown location from Islamabad's Marriott Hotel on Saturday night ahead of Imran Khan’s rally in Islamabad. The PTI MNAs were allegedly escorted by Bilawal Bhutto's PPP leaders. Imran Khan, who faces a no-confidence vote on Monday, will hold a mega rally in Islamabad tonight to rouse support from his base.

PPP moves rebel PTI MNAs ahead of trust vote

On Friday, Imran Khan addressed a massive rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra, claiming that the no-confidence motion was to seek (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NRO to hide their crimes. Khan dubbed that 'three rats' were coming to hunt him down. Referring to Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N), Fazl Ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Asif Ali Zardar (PPP), Khan urged Pakistanis to support him in the upcoming vote.

"The three rats who are preying on me will be defeated. They wish that somehow Imran Khan gives them NRO to hide their corruption. The entire no-confidence motion is a battle to save these 3 rats. Like Gen Musharaf had forgiven their crimes, they want me to do," he said. A PTI delgation met with its ally PML-Q, which has 5 MNAs, and sought their support in the upcoming no-confidence vote.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has struck a deal with PTI ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to vote in favour of ousting Khan, as per Pakistani media reports.

As per reports, MQM has demanded "share in jobs" as well as the opening of their party offices in Karachi and Hyderabad and changes to the Sindh local government law. MQM has proposed that Fazl-ur-Rehman be made the President of Pakistan and Shehbaz Sharif be made Prime Minister, while MQM be given Port and Shipping Ministry, and Governorship of Sindh.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

Over 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan to the country's National Assembly secretariat. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30.

In a last-ditch attempt, the Pakistan PM met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday seeking help, but the Army has refused to interfere, nor rally support for Imran Khan.

As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats - 10 short of 172 required to topple Imran Khan's government. At least 40-50 PTI MNAs have rebelled against Imran Khan, most conspicously absent from public appearances - making their support to Khan doubtful.