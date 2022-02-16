Pakistan: PPP To Launch 'Awami March' To Protest Against Imran Khan Government From Feb 27

Opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Tuesday revealed its route for the massive 'Awami March' against the Imran Khan-led PTI government, amid steadily unfolding economic and political turmoil due to skyrocketing fuel prices in the country. The caravan at the protest march will be led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The people's March will kick off from Karachi on February 27 to reach Islamabad on March 8, the Express Tribune reported.

"PPP will begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on February 27," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said during the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting held in Lahore, as per ARY News.

Awami March route

The protest rally, beginning from Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi, will pass through 34 major cities of the country. The demonstrators will first reach Badin district in Sindh on February 28 through Thatta and Sujawal on the second day. Subsequently, the long rally will March forward towards Khairpur city from Moro on March 1 to reach Sukkur. From there, the people's march will step forward to enter Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab through Ghotki on March 2. From Multan, the rally is expected to multiply while passing through Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts, The Express Tribune reported, citing a communique from the PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto.

In the coming days, the caravan will reach Sahiwal via Khanewal and Chichawatni and enter Lahore on March 4 and 5, respectively. Bilawal will address the rally at Nasir Bagh in Lahore on March 6. After a brief break in Wazirabad, the rally will proceed towards Lalamusa and end at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi via Jhelum and Gujar Khan. On March 8, the caravan will descend to its final destination, Islamabad.

Awami March to take place alongside PDM's inflation protest

Last month, Bilawal Bhutto clarified that the Awami March is separate from the Pakistan Democratic Party's (PDM) Inflation March, which is being held to condemn the high inflation that led to struggles of the lower and middle-income classes. During his speech, Zardari also lambasted Pakistan PM Imran Khan for the economic situation in the country and proposal of the controversial Finance Supplementary Bill 2021, also known as mini-budget. The bill was passed into an Act on January 13 by the Pakistan parliament, reportedly without "any discussion" with opposition lawmakers.

The supplementary finance bill, endorsed by a majority of Members of Parliament, is aimed at implementing new tax measures in an ambitious bid to reach a Rs. 5.8 trillion target for Pakistan to receive a $1 billion tranche. As per ANI, the bill was deemed necessary by the Imran Khan-led PTI government to ensure Pakistan's 6th review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFE) received its clearance from the IMF executive board.

(Image: AP/ANI)