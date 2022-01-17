Pakistan President Alvi Apologises To Senior Taxpaying Citizen Over Administrative Failure

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday apologised to an 82-year-old citizen over the misconduct by Federal Board of Revenues (FBR) administrative. He criticised the board for "irritating and humiliating the aging pensioner" Hamid Abdul Khan. Dismayed over the maltreatment mere out to Khan, the President directed the chairman of FBR to ensure immediate action "against the entire chain of decision-makers" involved in the case.

"Their heads should hang in shame. Punitive action must be taken along the entire line of decision-makers in this case and the FBR chairman should ensure that those responsible in particular and others, in general, go through courses to learn priorities and courtesy," Pakistan President Alvi said, as quoted by Geo News.

The said apology came after the elderly citizen had to wait for at least 15 months for a tax refund of a paltry amount of Rs. 2,333. The amount was in lieu of advance tax deductions in telephone and mobile phone bills. Reportedly, the FBR refused to return the taxpayer the sum and framed him on frivolous grounds and unnecessary litigation spanning over a year.

'Act of maladministration': President Alvi

Khan had submitted all the requisite documents showing the advance tax deduction, along with an e-application in October 2020. Nevertheless, following no subsequent action for two months, he wrote another letter to the FBR chairman on December 24, 2020. In January 2021, Khan submitted all the relevant certificates to the FBR against his claim, which was rejected by a unit officer on the grounds that the applicant failed to furnish the "original certificates for authentication."

The President also dubbed the unit officer's response to Khan's request as "shrinking from responsibility and an act of maladministration."

Khan then took up his complaint with Pakistan Federal Tax Office (FTO) ombudsman for redressal of this grievance. The FTO reinvestigated the FBR order and passed a fresh order under Pakistan Income Tax Ordinance Section 170 (4), the Dawn reported. Disciplinary proceedings had been ordered against the FBR official who dragged the taxpayer into an unnecessary lawsuit. Consequently, the FBR filed an appeal with President Alvi against the FTO order. The President upheld the FTO decision, effectively rejecting FBR's stance.

