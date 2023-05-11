In a letter addressed to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi expressed his dismay at the manner in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The president's letter comes two days after Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which triggered widespread and violent protests across the country, as per a report from Geo News.

In the letter, President Alvi highlighted the shocking nature of the incident captured in a video, stating that both he and the people of Pakistan were taken aback by the abuse inflicted on a former prime minister. Emphasizing Imran Khan's popularity and his role as the head of a major political party, President Alvi expressed his concerns regarding the handling of the arrest.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا وزیر اعظم میاں محمد شہباز شریف کے نام خط



آپ کی توجہ اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ کے احاطے سے عمران خان کی گرفتاری کے طریقہ کار اور نتائج کی طرف مبذول کروانا چاہتا ہوں، صدرمملکت pic.twitter.com/cbfbiIbVPi — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 11, 2023

'Heart-wrenching and regrettable': Pakistani President

Furthermore, President Alvi took to Twitter to condemn the situation that unfolded, describing it as "heart-wrenching and regrettable." He expressed alarm and deep disturbance over the events following Imran Khan's arrest, particularly the loss of human lives and the damage to public and government property, including military buildings. President Alvi reiterated that while protests are a constitutional right, they must be conducted within the boundaries of the law.

President Alvi called for a re-evaluation of the situation and stressed the need for political solutions instead of resorting to coercion and arrests. He disclosed that he had conveyed his concerns to both political and military leadership, expressing hope for an improved situation. The president appealed to all citizens to maintain peace during these challenging times.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police reported that over 145 police officers and officials have been injured across Punjab, and 69 vehicles belonging to the Punjab Police were vandalized and set ablaze. The current wave of protests and the subsequent violent incidents have underscored the need for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the issues at hand.