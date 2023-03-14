Pakistan President Alvi Meets Imran Khan, Terms Arrest Warrant 'revenge Politics'

Amid the ongoing violent clash between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters and Islamabad police, Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Tuesday arrived at Imran Khan's residence in Lahore. Following the President’s visit, Imran's residence in Zaman park was declared as the president’s camp office, which means that police can not take any action against him.

Stressing over the worsening political scenario in the country, President Alvi took to Twitter and wrote, “I am deeply saddened by today's events. Unhealthy revenge politics. Poor priorities of govt of a country that should focus on the economic misery of the people. Are we destroying the political landscape? Am concerned about safety and dignity of Imran Khan like that of all politicians.”

The Pakistani President’s comments came following Imran Khan’s party PTI claimed that poisonous tear gas was collected from the yard of Imran Khan's Zaman Park house. Issuing a challenge against the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government, the ex-Pak Prime Minister vowed to fight and said "they feel putting me in jail will silence the people too".

Imran urges supporters to continue to fight

As the protests spread across major cities in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, PTI chief and former Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan urged his supporters to continue the fight against the government. The development took place after the Islamabad police on Tuesday arrived at Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him.

Putting out a video message for his supporters, Imran urged them to continue the fight even if he is “sent to jail or killed”.

'Imran sitting in circus': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif

Responding to the ongoing chaos in the country, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif slammed Imran Khan and said that he is sitting in a circus. Accusing Imran Khan of cowardice and dishonour, Sharif claimed that he is fearing arrest.

"Imran Khan who is sitting in the circus because of the fear of arrest, if there was a person full of bravery and honour in his place, he would have drowned in shame. He would have left politics instead of being accused of cowardice and dishonour. Akbar heard this from the people of honour. To live in disgrace is to die," Nawaz Sharif said.