Last Updated:

Pakistan President Alvi Seeks To Mend Bilateral Ties With China; Decries Karachi Blast

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said that Islamabad will thwart any attempt to undermine its relationship with China as he sought to reconcile the bilateral ties

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Pakistan

Image: AP/PTI


Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Saturday informed that Islamabad will thwart any attempt to undermine its relationship with China as he sought to reconcile the bilateral ties with Beijing by visiting the Chinese embassy in Islamabad. Alvi also said that the “hostile intent” of the country’s enemies was behind the suicide attack in Karachi that led to the death of at least three Chinese citizens. 

President Alvi visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad on April 30. While delivering remarks there, Alvi expressed condolences to China over the killing of the teachers in Karachi and denounced the attack. Alvi stated that Pakistan will spare no efforts to eradicate terrorism and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in the country, according to a Xinhua report. 

“The victims were friendly ambassadors who promoted people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and China,” Arif Alvi said, adding that the terrorists aimed at impacting Pakistan-China ties and the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Alvi was thanked by  Chinese Charge d' Affaires Pang Chunxue for his visit and said that China strongly condemns the terrorist attack. She even asked the Pakistani President to investigate the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice. 

READ | Manish Tewari condemns Patiala violence, says 'Pakistan defusing anti-national elements'

3 Chinese nationals killed after vehicle exploded near Confucius Institute

Alvi’s visit to the embassy came after, on Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle exploded near the Confucius Institute which is the Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University. The incident left four dead including three Chinese nationals. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed the responsibility for the attack. It is pertinent to note that BLA has been resisting the Chinese investments in Balochistan including the ones under CPEC. CPEC is a USD 54 billion worth Chinese project in Pakistan and the Karachi suicide bombing is the latest escalation in Baloch pushback. The attack, which claimed three Chinese people’s lives, has underscored the larger and deeper struggle for Balochistan’s freedom, as per Dawn's report. 

READ | UN envoy lodges plaint at UNSC over Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan that killed 40

Image: AP/PTI

READ | NMC warns Indian medical students against studying MBBS, BDS in Pakistan
READ | Pakistan: Imran Khan announces long march towards Islamabad against Shehbaz Sharif's govt
READ | Pakistan: Imran Khan blames Shehbaz Sharif's 'deeds' for Masjid-e-Nabawi protests
Tags: Pakistan, China, Karachi attack
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND