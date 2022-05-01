Pakistan President Alvi Seeks To Mend Bilateral Ties With China; Decries Karachi Blast

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Saturday informed that Islamabad will thwart any attempt to undermine its relationship with China as he sought to reconcile the bilateral ties with Beijing by visiting the Chinese embassy in Islamabad. Alvi also said that the “hostile intent” of the country’s enemies was behind the suicide attack in Karachi that led to the death of at least three Chinese citizens.

President Alvi visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad on April 30. While delivering remarks there, Alvi expressed condolences to China over the killing of the teachers in Karachi and denounced the attack. Alvi stated that Pakistan will spare no efforts to eradicate terrorism and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in the country, according to a Xinhua report.

“The victims were friendly ambassadors who promoted people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and China,” Arif Alvi said, adding that the terrorists aimed at impacting Pakistan-China ties and the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Alvi was thanked by Chinese Charge d' Affaires Pang Chunxue for his visit and said that China strongly condemns the terrorist attack. She even asked the Pakistani President to investigate the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In order to express solidarity with the people and Government of China President Dr. Arif Alvi visited the Embassy of China and offered his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals in terrorist attack that took place in Karachi on 26 April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9i4xPiYxzz — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 30, 2022

3 Chinese nationals killed after vehicle exploded near Confucius Institute

Alvi’s visit to the embassy came after, on Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle exploded near the Confucius Institute which is the Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University. The incident left four dead including three Chinese nationals. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed the responsibility for the attack. It is pertinent to note that BLA has been resisting the Chinese investments in Balochistan including the ones under CPEC. CPEC is a USD 54 billion worth Chinese project in Pakistan and the Karachi suicide bombing is the latest escalation in Baloch pushback. The attack, which claimed three Chinese people’s lives, has underscored the larger and deeper struggle for Balochistan’s freedom, as per Dawn's report.

Image: AP/PTI