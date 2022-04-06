Pakistan President Asks Election Commission To Propose Poll Dates Even As SC Hears Case

Amid the political crisis, the Pakistan President's Secretariat asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to propose dates for holding the next general election. In a letter addressed to the EC Secretary on Tuesday, Waqar Ahmad - the Additional Secretary to President Arif Alvi - emphasised that the dates must be within 90 days of the dissolution of the Assembly i.e April 3. As per Pakistan's Constitution, the President has to announce the poll dates only after consultation with the EC. The letter mentioned, "The President has further desired that the Election Commission may kindly respond at the earliest".

The process for fresh elections kicked in after Alvi accepted Imran Khan's recommendation to dissolve the National Assembly. On April 4, he wrote to Khan and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif asking them to propose the name of a suitable person for appointment as the caretaker PM. While Khan nominated former Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Sharif has refrained from submitting any name until now. However, the process of the caretaker government formation and elections will be subject to the SC verdict on the rejection of the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

President's Secretariat asked ECP to propose dates for general elections. pic.twitter.com/kgu1iyuts3 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 6, 2022

Imran Khan seeks SC probe

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

This was a reference to a diplomatic cable sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7, which allegedly quoted Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences".

On its part, the opposition and the US State Department have dismissed this charge. But, Imran Khan has urged a high-powered commission of SC judges to probe this "foreign conspiracy".

Moreover, the 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning captain expressed willingness to present the evidence in this regard to the Supreme Court. He also alleged that the opposition could lure PTI parliamentarians and the government's allies due to "foreign interference and aid as well as assistance given by anti-state elements with and outside Pakistan". Maintaining that the opposition parties want to weaken Pakistan by seeking control of the state institutions, he contended that they manifested unnatural strength despite them having "no populous support".