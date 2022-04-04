Pakistan President Asks Imran Khan And LoP To Mutually Decide On Caretaker PM

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leader of Opposition Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to mutually agree upon the name of the caretaker PM within three days of the date of the dissolution of the assembly (April 3). Failing which, they should propose two nominees each to a committee, which will decide the caretaker PM. Until then Imran Khan will continue to remain the PM.

The President in a letter shot to both the LoP and Imran Khan read, "In case they don't agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they shall forward two nominees each to a Committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly."

This committee will comprise eight members of the outgoing National Assembly or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition, to be nominated by the PM and the LoP respectively. Until then, Imran Khan will continue to remain the PM.

Opposition challenges the dissolution of assembly in Supreme Court: Announcement expected today

Earlier on Sunday, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly dismissed the anti-trust vote moved by the opposition against the Imran Khan Government, after the Pakistan PM in a shocking move on Saturday accepted the resignation of all the 145 MNAs in a parliamentary meeting. The deputy speaker's move sent shockwaves in the parliament, which led to a lot of uproar in the parliament. The opposition also challenged the speaker's move in the Supreme Court. The hearing was adjourned on Sunday and a decision is likely to be announced on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a major blow to Imran Khanl, the Federal Investigation Agency's plea seeking rejection of the bail of Shehbaz Sharif was dismissed. After assuming charge as the Law Minister on April 2, Fawad Chaudhry had directed the FIA to file a plea seeking the incarceration of Shehbaz Sharif, who is the opposition's PM candidate.

Sharif also claimed giving a chronology of the 'Foreign Conspiracy' claim and the date on which the no-confidence motion was moved, that Constitution was violated by Imran Khan and his group. He said, "No-Confidence motion was submitted on 8 March, if some message had come from the US - they claim 7th March as the date - & they had an objection, why did they not raise it on 24th"? He added, "This was all an afterthought of Imran Niazi and his group, they could not face their loss that was going to take place as per the Constitution and the Law".

IMAGE : AP