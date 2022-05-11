Pakistan President Calls For Judicial Probe Into Imran Khan's 'foreign Conspiracy' Charge

A month after Imran Khan was ousted as the PM, Pakistan President Arif Alvi called for a judicial inquiry into the foreign conspiracy charge levelled by the former. Responding to the PTI chairman's letter dated April 29 wherein he sought a probe in this regard, Alvi agreed with the need to investigate the possible conspiracy for regime change given the alleged use of undiplomatic language by US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu for South and Central Asian Affairs. It is worth noting that Alvi has come under fire for refusing to administer the oath to new PM Shehbaz Sharif and sack Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi wrote, "Threats can be both covert and overt. In this case, it was clearly communicated in undiplomatic language with clarity. You have raised serious issues of possible covert reactions and the ramifications of the threat. I, therefore, believe that in a proud independent nation like Pakistan, and a people whose dignity has been deeply hurt; an in-depth analysis and investigation must be done to inquire into what may or may not have been a preparation, starting before or following the overt threat, in the form of a possible conspiracy for regime change in my country."

"To prove that a smoking gun has been identified in the hand of a conspirator to find a possible money trail or to identify meetings where people have been motivated towards covert action or where people have been bought or sold, would be a vigorous exercise. I do believe that even recorded circumstantial evidence can lead the way toward some conclusions. As it is very important a full investigation must be done, I am sending your letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan as well as the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan with a request that the latter may establish an empowered Judicial Commission to conduct open hearings for that purpose," he added.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کے خط کا جواب



صدر مملکت نے خط میں حکومت میں تبدیلی لانے کے لیے مبینہ سازش کی مکمل تحقیقات کرنے پر زور دیا۔ pic.twitter.com/TdKCMB3wzv — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 10, 2022

What is the 'foreign conspiracy' charge?

Facing a tough test of survival in the no-confidence motion, Khan first talked about the 'foreign conspiracy' to dislodge his government. At his massive rally in Islamabad on March 27, he waved a letter as proof. On the occasion, he also hinted that former PM and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was a part of this plot and that he was holding secret meetings in London. This letter was basically a telegram sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7. The latter, who was replaced by Ambassador Masood Khan, shared details about his meeting with US diplomat Donald Lu.

Reportedly expressing displeasure on Pakistan's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, Lu said that the decision to visit Russia on the eve of the invasion was Imran Khan's call and not that of the military establishment. The letter also quoted him as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences". Using this as a pretext, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against the 1992 World Cup-winning captain without voting on April 3.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, Khan revealed that he had advised Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court unanimously held on April 7 that Suri's decision to disallow the no-trust motion was unconstitutional and restored the National Assembly. Ultimately, Khan became the 1st PM in Pakistan's history to be removed through a no-trust motion which received 174 votes.