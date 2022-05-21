Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reconsider his advice on the appointment of the Governor of Punjab. In an official statement, Arif Alvi conveyed that Omar Sarfraz Cheema, who was removed on May 10, still holds the office of the Governor.

"Referring to President’s Secretariat’s earlier communication, dated May 09, 2022, the President reiterated that “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President”, as envisaged by Article 101 (2) of the Constitution," the statement by the President read, adding that the present circumstances demanded that the incumbent Governor continue to hold that position. Notably, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has refused to take charge of acting governor.

President cites SC interpretation of Article 63 (A)

President Alvi also made reference to Governor Punjab’s previous letters in which he had highlighted that 'the change in loyalties of the members of the Punjab Assembly, during the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab, and cobbling of the majority by illegal means had generated serious governance issues'.

He stated that the principled stand of the Governor had been vindicated by the recent pronouncement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 17, 2022, and was further augmented by the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which declared the defection and changing loyalties of the 25 Members of Provincial Assembly Punjab (MPAs) as the 'worst form of betraying the electorate and party’s policy'.

"The 25 defecting MPAs had ceased to be members of the Punjab Assembly, as per ECP’s decision. In view of the above-mentioned facts, the President asked the Prime Minister to reconsider his advice with regard to the appointment of a new Governor Punjab in accordance with Article 48 (1) of the Constitution," the President's statement read.

Earlier, a controversy had erupted after ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that the party will appeal to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to have Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz removed following its verdict on Article 63 (A). All recent contentions have erupted after the SC issued its decision on the presidential referral on the interpretation of Article 63 (A), stating that 'erroneous votes' will not be counted in the legislature.

(With agency inputs)