Pakistan: Protests Break Out In Peshawar After 2 Sikh Businessmen Killed In Broad Daylight

Massive protests were witnessed in Pakistan's Peshawar against the killing of two Sikh businessmen, the latest targeted killing of minority community members in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The members of the Sikh community demanded justice and asked the Pakistan government to take strict action against the miscreants. The protesters also held posters saying "stop targeted killings" and "we want justice".

Two Sikh businessmen killed in broad daylight in Pakistan

Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, were shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the morning in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, about 17 km from Peshawar, police said. The two victims were in the business of spices.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has condemned the attack and directed the police to take necessary steps to arrest the culprits. He said that the incident was a conspiracy to disrupt the inter-faith harmony in the province.

Several Indian political leaders have strongly condemned the brutal attack and demanded stern action against the perpetrators. Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the Pakistan government for not ensuring the security of Sikhs. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the attack.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, with most of them living in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar.

In September 2021, a well-known Sikh Unani medicine practitioner was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar. In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar.

In 2020, news anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in the city. Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) National Assembly member Soren Singh was also killed in Peshawar.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus comprise the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second-largest religious minority. The Sikhs, Ahmadis and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.