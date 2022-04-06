Pakistan: Protests Erupt In PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan As Political Crisis Continues

While the political landscape in Pakistan continues to remain unstable, people in Gilgit-Baltistan and in the regions of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) have started protesting against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan Army. While both these regions are governed by the PTI government, no major political instability has been witnessed in the areas. However, anguished over the recent developments in the country, the people have now taken to the streets protesting against the move of the PTI government.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's major opposition party, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), will be moving its no-confidence motion against the PTI government in these two regions as well. Notably, the people who have taken to the streets protesting against the Imran Khan government are demanding political stability in the country which has been tarnished due to recent developments. They have further noted that the actions of the ruling government, as well as the Pakistani Army, have destroyed the image of the country followed by a major impact on its economy and global image.

Further demanding a democratic government in Pakistan, the people are raising slogans for bringing a leader who would govern the country efficiently and further work for the welfare of the people.

What is happening in Pakistan?

Meanwhile, this came after the Pakistani President dissolved the National Assembly after the Deputy Speaker rejected the no-trust vote against the PM thus leading to political turmoil that turned into a constitutional crisis. After the dissolution of the Assembly, then PM Khan also called for conducting fresh elections in the country to which Pakistan's Election Commission has confirmed that it was prepared to hold the general elections in the next 3 months.

On the other hand, as the opposition reached out to Pakistan's Supreme Court against the abrupt dissolution of the Assembly without allowing a vote on the 'no-trust' motion, the SC is taking cognisance of the matter and was hearing the case for the third day in a row on Wednesday. While the hearing continues, the Pakistani Prime Minister continues to reiterate his allegations of a 'foreign conspiracy' being hatched against his government.

(Image: Republic)