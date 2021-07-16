Pakistan Providing Crucial Assistance To Taliban, Says Afghan VP Saleh Citing 'evidence'

Pakistan is providing crucial air support to the Taliban and has threatened to hit back in Afghan troops as the insurgent group continues to gain ground, said Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, a former spy and a staunch critic of the Imran Khan-led government. As per news agency ANI, just hours after issuing the stunning statement of Pakistan assisting the extremist group, Saleh said that the Afghan air force has been warned by Islamabad to back off or face air to air missiles. However, Pakistan has repeatedly denied the claims.

If anyone doubts my tweet on Pak Air Force & Pak Army warning to d Afg side not to retake Spin Boldak I am ready to share evidence through DM. Afghan aircrafts as far as 10 kilometers frm Spin Boldak R warned 2 back off or face air to air missiles. Afg is too big to be swallowed — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) July 15, 2021

Following the tweet, Saleh also said on Friday that he has "shared the evidence to relevant outlets" before adding, "I shared the proof. The queues are clear. Defending Afghanistan's dignity against the Taliban, who were trained for the interests of Pakistan and against our identity, economy, history, and culture. The seeker is the tool, not the designer."

Earlier on Thursday, Afghan Vice President had said that Pakistan is providing shelter to the extremist group and has even threatened to hit back on Afghan troops if they try to retake the Spin Boldak border area. On July 15, Saleh had tweeted, “If anyone doubts my tweet on Pak Air Force and Pak Army warning to the Afghanistan side not to retake Spin Boldak, I am ready to share evidence through DM. Afghan aircraft as far as 10 kilometres from Spin Boldak are warned to back off or face air to air missiles. Afghanistan is too big to be swallowed.”

Pakistan confirmed the Taliban’s control of key town

Before Saleh claimed that Pakistan is providing crucial assistance to the insurgent group, Islamabad confirmed that the Taliban has taken over the control of a key town on the Afghan side of its border area. As per news agency ANI, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing.”

This came after the Taliban claimed that they have seized the border town as part of the offensive across the war-torn country. Local media outlets have also reported on Wednesday that the Taliban has captured the crucial border crossing with Pakistan in southern Kandahar province and replaced the Afghan government’s flag with its own.

Meanwhile, Saleh on July 16 slammed Pakistan’s Imran Khan-led government for denying the Taliban’s presence on its soil and claimed that the statement of denial is simply a pre-written paragraph. In a statement shared on Twitter on Friday, Saleh noted that for over two decades, Pakistan has rejected the existence of insurgents on its soil. However, noted that those who are already familiar with this “pattern” of dismissing claims know that denial is baseless.

IMAGE: AP

