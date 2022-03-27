Pakistan: PTI Leader Admits 'won't Be Surprised If Govt Is Toppled' As Imran Faces Setback

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Sunday, held a much-awaited public rally in Islamabad amid the looming no-confidence vote and the ongoing political turmoil in the country. After the mega rally, Abdul Samad Yaqoob, a spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI), spoke to Republic Media Network regarding the ongoing political unrest in the neighbouring country. Making a surprising remark, the PTI spokesperson stated that they 'won't be surprised if the current Imran Khan-led government is toppled.' He further added that the shelf-life of Pakistan's Prime Minister has not been more than 3-4 years.

Speaking to Republic, Abdul Samad Yaqoob said, "There is no voting which will be held tomorrow. This is a procedure that will take one more week. Apart from the voting procedure, Imran Khan has gone to the public, presented his case, and if the government is dismissed or the motion of no-confidence is successful, this is under the constitutional framework. We cannot stop or ask them to not vote against them. We cannot be violent with the members. And if the goverment is topplet, won't be suprised. The shelf-life of Pakistan Prime Ministers has not been more than 3-4 years."

He further added that whatever happens, will be the decision of the constitution and whatever ensues, the "system will remain intact." The PTI spokesperson said, "The state and the system matter the most. Anyways, there will be early elections. It won't be a big surprise at least for me."

Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses rally in Islamabad

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Sunday, addressed a major public rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad ahead of a no-confidence motion to be tabled against him on March 28. During his address, he reminded the people of his country that it was only his government that has worked the most for the underprivileged. Justifying the massive inflation in Pakistan, PM Khan emphasised the price reductions by his government and several schemes that have provided money to the poor.

As Pakistan undergoes a major economic crisis, PM Imran Khan noted down steps adopted by his administration to combat inflation. He stated that his government ensured no-interest loans were levied to people to construct homes. "Fuel price reduced, took steps to fight inflation and have used all tax money for people of Pakistan. Will take tax from rich and give it to poor,” he added. In a scathing attack against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offshore bank accounts, London assets, Imran Khan said, "three rats looting country from past 30 years."

Moreover, Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition factions, on March 8, submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country. The Opposition has been claiming that they are confident of getting support from over 172 members in the 342-member National Assembly.