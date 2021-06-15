Pakistan: PTI Leader Uses Foul Language, Throws Things Inside Parliament In Shocking Video

Taking the unruly behaviour a notch higher inside the Parliament, a building structured to frame the law and order of the land of Pakistan, a Pakistan National Assembly member, Ali Nawaz Awan after an argument on a certain topic began hurling abuses one after the other at his contemporary. It would have been just fine if he had stopped there, considering that abusing each other in the parliament of the neighbouring country is not an 'unheard of' incident, but he went on and even threw a copy of the 'question and answers' on a leader of the opposition, which he got back on his face minutes after. The other members of the parliament watched the feud.

Pakistan MP Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi uses unparliamentary language inside the parliament

The incident comes a couple of days after a video of Pakistani MP Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi went viral. In the video that was shot on June 12, Niazi can be seen using unparliamentary language towards a female MP who was apparently speaking during the session. He with his fellow MPs can be seen laughing and calling other leaders names.

Billo...Billo Rani" the Pakistani MP can be heard saying in the video "Thak Gayi hai Billo...Baith Ja Billo," Niazi further said among other things

Earlier last week, the opposition leaders protested against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Following a sharp increase in the population of donkeys that was reported, the Pakistani opposition thought of giving it a political twist and gathered with placards in hand, to protest against Imran Khan's government as Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget for 2021-22. The Finance Minister's presentation was severely affected due to the opposition's slogan chanting.

"Donkey Raja Ki Sarkar Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi" the opposition leaders were heard screaming

Opposition party member of Pakistan chant ‘Donkey Raja Ki Sarkar Nahi Chalegi’ during the budget session of the parliament. #NayaPakistan (#CountryofBeggers) pic.twitter.com/JtSSBIIBnh — Birpratap Singh $ਬੀਰਪ੍ਰਤਾਪ ਸਿੰਘ$ (@BirPra_Singh) June 12, 2021

