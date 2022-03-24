Pakistan: PTI MP Accuses Imran Khan Govt Of Corruption; No. Of Dissidents Swell To 27

Amid anticipation that Imran Khan's days as the Pakistan Prime Minister are numbered, rebel PTI MP Raja Riaz accused the government of corruption. A member of the pressure group led by Khan's ex-close aide Jahangir Tareen, Riaz told Geo News that the PTI chairman had refused to take action on his complaint that Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers are being appointed in the Punjab province in lieu of bribes. He also revealed that the number of dissident PTI MPs who are likely to vote against Khan during the no-confidence motion has swelled to 27.

Refuting the notion that the Pakistan PM can pull off a surprise in the end, Raja Riaz remarked, "2 Federal Ministers are coming (to the opposition side) and (Punjab CM Usman) Buzdar is also going to leave him. Buzdar Sahab is in talks with other political parties seeking a ticket and requesting that a no-confidence motion shouldn't be moved against him. He is packing his belongings. Khan Sahab has already packed his belongings."

He revealed, "6 months ago, I was the only person who told Khan Sahab that the posts of Deputy Commissioner and DPO in Punjab are up for sale- something that hasn't happened in the history of Pakistan so far. DCs are being posted after giving bribes. He asked me to give proof. I told him that I don't have proof regarding this corruption but I am giving you the correct report in this regard. Khan Sahab didn't listen to me."

"13 of us have come out publicly. There were 11 more (dissident parliamentarians) and three more have come now. So, the figure has reached 27. Apart from this, Maulana (Fazlur Rehman) also has the support of two-three (PTI) parliamentarians," the dissident parliamentarian added.

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub. On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. As it requires at least 172 out of 342 votes to topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has reached out to PML(Q), BAP and MQM-P. Amid the political turmoil, PTI has made it abundantly clear that Imran Khan will not step down as the PM in lieu of allies supporting its government.