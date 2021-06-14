Pakistan: PTI MP Seen Using Obscene Language Inside The Parliament In Shocking Video

In a shocking incident, a Pakistani parliamentarian was seen using unparliamentary language inside the parliament. According to a video that has surfaced on social media, Pakistani MP Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi can be seen making fun of some opposition parliamentarians, including the female MPs. Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi can be seen mocking the leaders of the opposition with his fellow MPs.

In the video which was shot on June 12, Niazi can be seen using unparliamentary language towards a female MP who was apparently speaking during the session. Niazi with his fellow MP can be seen laughing and calling names towards the other leaders. Moreover, Niazi is from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that is currently at the helm of the country's government.

"Billo...Billo Rani" the Pakistani MP can be heard saying in the video "Thak Gayi hai Billo...Baith Ja Billo," Niazi further said among other things

Pakistan opposition protests against Imran Khan

Earlier last week, the opposition leaders protested against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan following a a sharp increase in the population of donkeys that was reported. The Pakistani opposition gathered with placards in hand, to protest against Imran Khan's government as Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget for 2021-22. The Finance Minister's presentation was severely affected due to the opposition's slogan chanting.

"Donkey Raja Ki Sarkar Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi" the opposition leaders were heard screaming