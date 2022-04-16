Last Updated:

Pakistan: PTI MPAs Slap & 'torture' Dy Speaker Of Punjab Assembly, Hurl 'lotas'; Watch

Pakistan's Punjab Assembly broke into violent clashes as members of the Imran Khan-led PTI hurled lotas, slapped and 'tortured' Deputy Speaker Mazari.

Srishti Jha

Image: Republic


The wave of political turmoil across Pakistan does not seem to end even after the ousting of Imran Khan from the office of Prime Minister. In the latest, Pakistan's Punjab Assembly broke into violent clashes after members of Imran Khan's PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) slapped and 'tortured' Deputy Speaker Mazari on Saturday. Mazari has alleged PTI's candidate for Punjab Pervez Elahi called goons to attack the Speaker, in a bid to prevent the election from taking place and was frustrated with the change of guard in Pakistan. 

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, members of the Assembly were seen carrying 'lotas' in the House as they broke into a chorus - 'lota, lota (turncoats)', lashing out at the dissidents of PTI members, who defected from the party to support the Opposition in Imran Khan's removal.

Despite heavy guards in the House, members were able to hurl the 'lotas' at Mazari and physically attacked him as well. In fact, Pakistan's Samaa TV has said that Mazari was slapped by PTI members, following which he was escorted by Sergeant-AT-Arms. 

PTI members slap Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly

During the session which was convened to consider the notice of resolution of no confidence against the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar, aggrieved PTI MPAs can be seen pouncing at the Deputy Speaker with no consideration of laws and no fear of authorities. The Punjab Assembly session was marred by chaos with MPAs surrounding Mazari and preventing him from carrying out his duties. 

Following the Punjab Assembly fiasco, the Deputy Speaker took to Twitter and stated, "My duty is to hold elections No one can stop me from doing my duty. Pervez Elahi called for goons from Mandi Bahauddin and caused a commotion in the Assembly Session. The meeting will be held in any case and the election will be held in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan."

A scuffle between PTI MPAs with Mazari inside Punjab Assembly ensued moments before the commencement of voting for the Chief Minister. Experts have said such incidents only add to the tainted social and political fabric of Pakistan. 

In line with Lahore High Court's order that rejected PML-N's plea to conduct early elections, today's Assembly session was being held after the said Office has remained vacant for over two weeks since former Governor Chaudhry Sarwar accepted the resignation of Usman Buzdar on April 1. 

