Pakistan: PTI, PML-N At Loggerheads Over Country's Growing Debt Problem

As the major political parties in Pakistan, the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and the ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, continue to engage in verbal spats following Imran Khan's removal as the Prime Minister, they have been blaming each other for various underlying issues in the country including the economic mess.

In a recent, following the formal presentation of this year's budget in the National Assembly, the PML-N and the PTI have started blaming each other for the poor economic performance and the state of Pakistan's external debt, reported ANI citing Dawn.

In regards to this, Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter shared a video clip of a news package that features former finance minister Shaukat Tarin admitting that the former PTI government took loans worth billions.

شوکت ترین صاحب نے آخر کار اعتراف کر ہی لیا کہ عمران صاحب نے چار سال کی حکومت میں 20 ہزار ارب روپے کا قرض لیا جو تاریخ پاکستان میں لئے گئے مجموعی قرض کا 76 فیصد ہے۔ ایسے بہت سے اعتراف ابھی عمران صاحب نے کرنے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/MHvmpPsafd — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 12, 2022



The clip which was of a press conference Tarin held last week shows him admitting that debts have grown by 76% since PTI took power.

"The ruling government says that ever since Pakistan was formed, the PTI has raised the debt by 80%. However, it did not increase by 80% in the (four) years (of the PTI rule). It grew by 76%", he said.

Referring to those remarks, Aurangzeb said, "Shaukat Tarin Sahib finally admitted that Imran Sahib took a loan of Rs 20,000 billion in four years of their government which is 76% of the total loan taken in the history of Pakistan. Many such confessions are yet to be made by Imran Sahib."

In addition to that, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail further reaffirmed the PML-N leader's claims and said that the total public debt under PTI went from Rs 24,953 billion to Rs 44,366 billion, which is an increase of 78%. He also said that the total debt plus liabilities went from Rs 29,879 billion to Rs 53,544 billion, with an increase of 79%.

'Loans taken to pay back the dues of the former governments', claims PTI

On the contrary, refuting the claims, PTI's Fawad Chaudhry while responding to the claims made by the ruling government said that the Imran Khan-led PTI government took out loans of USD 52 billion out of which USD 38 billion was used to pay back the dues of the previous governments.

"If you do not like the agreements made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), then why does the poor government go to the board?" he asked.

Further taking a jibe at Aurangzeb, he said that she was bound to make such uninformed remarks as she spent all her time "playing video games". The Shehbaz Sharif government on Friday introduced the country's budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 based on an inflation rate of 11.5% and with economic growth of 5% for the upcoming four quarters, however, it was heavily criticised by PTI chief Imran Khan who termed it an "anti-people" budget.

Notably, the economic survey of Pakistan has revealed that total external debt had touched USD 88.8 billion (Rs 16.29 trillion) by the end of March 2022, having increased by around USD 2.3 billion over the first nine months of the outgoing fiscal year.

Image: AP/Twitter/@Marriyum_A