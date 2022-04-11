Pakistan: PTI Repeats 'imported Govt' Narrative To Discredit Upcoming Govt, Holds Rallies

Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out massive rallies in several cities of Pakistan on Sunday to protest the Imran Khan's ouster from the Prime Ministerial seat. Following the no-confidence motion on Saturday night, protest rallies were held in various cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore. PTI shared images from the protests and lauded the support from demonstrators, who crowded the streets of Pakistan, shouting slogans against the Opposition.

In a protest rally, the city of Karachi was lit up for Imran Khan. Thousands crowded the streets of Karachi with lights on Sunday night, extending support to the ousted PM. Sharing images from the protest, PTI took to Twitter to slam the ‘imported government’.

“Karachi was massive! These huge gatherings all over Pakistan without PM Imran Khan is a testament that Pakistanis have rejected the Imported Government!” PTI tweeted.

These huge gatherings all over Pakistan without PM Imran Khan is a testament that Pakistanis have rejected the Imported Government!

PTI on Sunday pushed the 'imported government' narrative to discard the upcoming government. Stating the same, Pakistan's former Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at the opposition and called for a movement in Pakistan to ‘uproot the imported government’.

Meanwhile, former PM Imran Khan also shared images and videos from the massive rally and backed the protests. “I have never before in my country's history seen so many people come out on their own today to overthrow the government of bandits,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Khan had also said that Sunday marked the beginning of a "freedom struggle" against what he said was a "foreign conspiracy of regime change". Khan also expressed gratitude to the people of the country for supporting the protests and called for stronger rallies in solidarity.

"Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support and emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home and abroad have emphatically rejected this," Imran Khan tweeted.

Opposition planning to completely remove PTI from power

Meanwhile, in an attempt to completely eliminate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from power, the opposition is planning to hold ‘no-confidence motions’ across all the provinces, where PTI is in power. It is being understood that after the removal of Imran Khan as Pakistan PM, the united opposition will join forces to oust Khan’s party from power in other provinces, including Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. Earlier, determined PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared that his party had decided to table a no-confidence motion against all PTI-led administrators.

