Pakistan: PTI Rules Out 'minus Imran Khan' Formula To Save Govt As Allies Raise Demand

Amid the political turmoil, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made it abundantly clear that Imran Khan will not step down as the PM in lieu of allies supporting its government. Earlier, MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui hinted that PTI may be able to complete its 5-year-term if PTI replaces Khan with another party member, a suggestion that was seconded by PML(Q) leader and Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema. Hitting out at this 'minus one' formula during a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi contended that such an arrangement will be never accepted by the people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi remarked, "There is one more buzz in the market. Everything is okay but Imran Khan is not okay. That means, everything can be saved if there is 'minus one'. I want to say once again there is no scope for 'minus one' in Tehreek-e-Insaaf. If this doubt exists in someone's mind, one should remove it."

Hitting out at the opposition, he observed, "When there was 'minus one' talk about Benazir Bhutto back then, did you (PPP) accept it? You didn't agree on 'minus one' when it comes to Asif Ali Zardari even though the entire party was being suppressed under his leadership. When there was 'minus one' talk about Nawaz Sharif and there was an indication that Shehbaz Sharif could replace him, did PML(N) agree on this? These are common formulas that people have rejected."

Imran Khan government on verge of collapse

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub. On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. As it requires at least 172 out of 342 votes to topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has reached out to PML(Q), BAP and MQM-P. While there was a rumour that he was no longer on the same page with Pakistani Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa after the delay in approving the appointment of new ISI chief Nadeem Anjum, it gained traction after the 1992 World Cup-winning captain indirectly lashed out at the Army in a public rally on March 11 by saying that "only animals are neutral".

This was seen as a dig at ISPR DG Babar Iftikhar who had asserted a day earlier that the Army has nothing to do with politics. The situation for Khan worsened after around 24 PTI MPs took refuge in the Sindh House in Islamabad and indicated that they will vote against him during the no-trust motion. After PTI leaders accused the opposition of horse-trading, some members of the party climbed over the walls of the Sindh House and entered the premises after breaking down the doors of the building. Later, the police arrested many members of this mob including PTI parliamentarians Faheem Khan and Attaullah Niazi.

PTI banks on political and legal options

The political tensions in Pakistan's capital city are already high as the Pakistan PM has given a clarion call to his party to gather 10 lakh people for a rally in D-Chowk on March 27. To counter this, the Pakistan opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement has asked its workers and the public to begin their long march towards the Parliament House in Islamabad on March 25. In another development, PTI decided to issue a show cause notice to the dissident members warning them of legal action if they do not return to the party fold.

Moreover, the Pakistan government will move the country's Supreme Court, asking it to interpret Article 63(A) of its Constitution. Interestingly, this Article makes an MP liable for disqualification only if he formally resigns from the party or disobeys the party whip on the election of PM or CM, no-confidence motion, a money bill, or a Constitutional amendment bill. Thus, PTI will be able to take action against its rebel MPs only after they vote against Khan- a scenario that is favourable to the opposition. Amid the looming threat, the Pakistan PM met Bajwa and has reportedly convened a meeting of his party on Saturday.