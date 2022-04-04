Pakistan: PTI Shortlists 2 Candidates For Caretaker PM's Office; Oppn Awaits Court Verdict

In a key development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized its candidates for the office of caretaker prime minister, stated former federal minister

Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday. He made the statement while speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court premises.

"PTI has sent two names to President Arif Alvi for the post of caretaker prime minister” said Chaudhry, as per ARY news. He added that if joint opposition did not finalize names within 7 days, PTI's top candidate wou;d be named caretaker premier.

Earlier in the day, President Alvi had written a letter to PM Imran Khan and the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of a caretaker premier. In the letter, President Alvi noted that Imran Khan will continue to hold PM's Office till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister under Article 224(A) of the Constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif refuses to become part of the consultation for caretaker PM

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has refused to become part of any consultation for setting up an interim government or appointing a caretaker prime minister. He said that the Opposition will wait for a decision from the apex court against subversion of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference along with top opposition leaders, Shehbaz Sharif said that he would not become part of the consultation for the caretaker prime minister. “The President has subverted the Constitution and now we await a decision against it from Supreme Court,” he said, ARY news reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Alvi had dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on the advice of PM Imran Khan, minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected a no-confidence motion against the premier, who had effectively lost the majority in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.

The Pakistan SC took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.