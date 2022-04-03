Pakistan: PTI Supporters Protest Outside Parliament As Oppn Declares Shehbaz Sharif New PM

Angry citizens in Pakistan on Sunday staged a protest after, in a dramatic turn of events, the country's National Assembly was dissolved. As opposition members in the Assembly were preparing to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan in a no-trust vote, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri disallowed the no-confidence motion prompting absolute chaos in the country's lower House of Parliament. Furthering the political turmoil, Imran Khan announced the dissolution of his Cabinet, which received the President's assent, and sought fresh elections within 90 days.

Meanwhile, rebel MNAs, refusing to accept the development, declared Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new Prime Minister, after pushing through with an inconsequential no-trust vote.

Moments later, supporters of caretaker PM Imran Khan gathered outside the Pakistan Parliament and sloganeered in favour of the PTI government. The protesters echoed claims made by Khan who had said that the no-confidence motion against his party was a "huge foreign conspiracy”.

"Imran Khan will save Pakistan...Whoever is America's friend is a traitor," they shouted outside Pakistan Parliament after the National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved.

#WATCH | Islamabad: "Imran Khan will save Pakistan...Whoever is America's friend is a traitor," sloganeering underway outside Pakistan Parliament after the National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved, this afternoon pic.twitter.com/eHnWNuwqEm — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

#BREAKING | Sheikh Rasheed addresses media; claims he asked Imran Khan about implementing emergency



Tune in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/IjJELVEEDW pic.twitter.com/ZEe7Xg2Sgz — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2022

United States conspiring to replace Pak government: Imran Khan

Khan hinted at the United States as conspiring to replace the government with one that allies with Washington. In yet another address ahead of the no-trust vote, Imran Khan claimed that if Leader of Opposition & PML (N) leader Shahbaz Sharif takes over, his government would become “America's slave”. He also alleged that there was an official document linked to the US to dethrone Imran Khan to improve relations between the two countries.

Notably, the Pakistani Prime Minister had made a much-criticised visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin, at a time the Kremlin had launched a full-scale military offensive against Ukraine. He became the first Pakistani prime minister to visit Moscow after Nawaz Sharif’s 1999 visit, which the West labelled as ill-timed. His office clarified that the visit was an effort “to further [deepen the] multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and [enhance] mutual cooperation in diverse fields.”

Later, Khan accused the US of trying to remove him, citing an official document.

“There is an official document from the US, asking to dethrone Imran Khan, only then Pakistan's relations with the US will improve. Even our Parliament Committee has seen this official document. If I am removed, they (Shehbaz Sharif) will take over, who is accused of stealing millions. This means they will be a loyal slave to the US. Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday on TV that beggars are not choosers. What does it mean? They themselves accepted that they are beggars. The opposition wants us to be a servant of America," Imran Khan said. He labelled Sharif "a traitor.”

"If you're already on your knees then how are you supposed to fall? There is a saying - 'wo tifl kya gire jo ghutno ke bal chale,’” he said, adding, "Traitors get strength from sabotage. Traitors like Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq never got praised. Young people, don't forget the traitors. They will make all of us servants. I want you all to voice out for this independent nation of Pakistan."