Pakistan: PTI To Stage Nationwide Protest Campaign On April 13 Against Imran Khan's Ouster

Amid massive protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) across the country against Imran Khan's ouster as the prime minister after the no-confidence vote, the PTI has now decided to launch a countrywide protest campaign on April 13 against the removal of its government and further against the formation of an incoming administration which could be led by PML-(N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

Informing about the same, PTI leader and former Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the campaign will be launched from Peshawar during which the former Prime Minister may also address the public.

Notably, this comes at a time when the Imran Khan-led PTI had been taking out rallies across multiple cities in Pakistan including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore followed by parts of the Punjab province as well status where demonstrators were seen shouting slogans against the opposition.

Sharing a video of the same, the former Pakistani PM took to Twitter and said that he has never seen such a huge crowd. "Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported government led by crooks", he tweeted.

Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks. pic.twitter.com/YWrvD1u8MM — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Khan called the massive protests a "beginning of a freedom struggle against a foreign conspiracy of regime change" and stated that it is the people who defend the sovereignty and democracy of the country.

Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022

PTI leads protests against the removal of Imran Khan as the Pakistan Prime Minister

While Karachi was lit up for Khan following his removal, Islamabad also witnessed a protest which was started from Zero Point where PTI supporters were seen gathering, waving flags, and chanting slogans in favour of the former Prime Minister. Apart from that, huge traffic was also reported on the Srinagar Highway due to the rally taken out by the PTI members.

Earlier, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry had also called on the people to stage protests against the opposition and the decision to oustering Khan from the prime minister's position.

On the other hand, the PTI protests spanned outside the country and many supporters were seen agitating outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's residence in London. A clash erupted between the supporters of the Imran Khan-led-PTI and the PML-(N) and which later turned into a series of slurs and slogans against each other.

Image: AP/Twitter/@ImranKhan