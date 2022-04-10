After Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday became the PM face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the country's next general election, the Imran Khan-led party has asserted that they will fight the opposition in every forum, reiterating the foreign conspiracy angle. It is important to note that Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister mid-term, after losing the no-trust vote by 174 votes in the National Assembly.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, senior PTI leader Ali Abbas Bukhari said, "This is a democratic process. We are trying to counter the opposition in every forum. This will be an imported and a foreign-funded government. We will keep fighting, both in the Parliament and in the streets of Pakistan. We will not let them work easily."

He added, "Shah Mahmood Qureshi will fight against Shahbaz Sharif in the Parliament. That document from America is now declassified. The National Assembly has already sent it to the Chief Justice of Pakistan. We will fight the next elections."

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister and PTI leader, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has submitted nomination papers for the election of Leader of the House in the National Assembly. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has submitted nomination papers on behalf of the United Opposition for the PM post. The time for submission of nomination papers was earlier changed from 2 PM to 4 PM IST. The Leader of the House i.e. Prime Minister will be elected during the next session of the National Assembly scheduled for Monday, April 11 at 2 PM.

Imran Khan loses trust vote

The joint Opposition of Pakistan secured the support of 174 members of the 342-member National Assembly. Amounting a victory to the Opposition in their fight to restore constitutional ethics in the system, Khan became the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to have been removed via a no-confidence motion. He was elected on 18 August 2018, and his term ended on 10 April 2022. He remained in office for 3 years 7 months 23 days. Before Imran Khan, two prime ministers, namely- Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz, had faced the no-trust motion, however, both of them defeated the move and remained in power. Currently, all speculations revolve around the next PM of Pakistan, with a vote set to be held in the Assembly.