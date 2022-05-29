Pakistan: PTI's Fawad Chaudhary, His Brother Granted Bail In Azadi March Riot Case

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and former Information Minister of the country was granted protective bail along with his brother Faraz Ahmed on Saturday by the Islamabad High Court in a case filed against them for allegedly inciting people against the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his administration during a demonstration. As per the reports of Dawn, the brothers were given bail in exchange for a Rs 5,000 surety apiece.

Chaudhry and Ahmed were charged together with 150 to 200 other people at the Mangla police station in Jhelum. Despite the fact that it was an off day, Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard Chaudhry and Ahmed's petition for protective bail, the report stated.

The court said, "Without touching merits of the case and considering the intention to surrender before the court of competent jurisdiction, the petitioners are admitted to protective bail. The petitioners will be at liberty to deposit cash surety in the light of the policy of this court."

The demonstration participants were also armed and threatened lives

Chaudhry, Ahmed and 150 to 200 unnamed individuals were booked in the case after SHO Mangla Cantt Sajid Mehmood filed a complaint alleging that the PTI's Azadi March protest was illegal and that PTI supporters grew aggressive and began pelting police officers with stones. According to the FIR, the demonstration participants were also armed and threatened lives.

On Wednesday, May 25, Islamabad became a battleground when the former Prime Minister led a long protest march against the current government, demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly and the holding of a new general election. After Imran Khan and his convoy entered the city and began moving towards the D-Chowk, despite the Supreme Court's ruling that the demonstration was held between the H9 and G9 sectors of Islamabad, there were many scuffles between the police and PTI marchers.

Chaudhry warned the government against using force to stop Azadi March last week

Last week, Fawad Chaudhry warned the government against using force to stop the Azadi March. The former information minister told a press conference backed by party leaders that the government could arrest PTI officials and workers if it wanted. He also stated that there is a risk of Pakistan defaulting if the current government stays in power for the next two to three months, according to media reports.

Image: AP