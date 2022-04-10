Pakistan: PTI's Fawad Chaudhry Slams Judiciary; Calls For Movement Against 'imported' Govt

Pakistan's former Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday attacked the Supreme Court, blaming it for compounding the political crisis by its judgement against the former deputy speaker's ruling to reject the no-confidence motion. He also called for a movement in Pakistan to uproot the "imported" government.

"Not surprising that judiciary has stooped so low. We have decided to start a big movement of justice and we won't stop until we uproot this imported government," the ex-minister said.

Chaudhry said that PTI believes that the way Imran Khan was ousted from power amounted to a slap on the face of Pakistanis and everyone rejected it.

"The entire nation at the moment is seeking guidance from Imran Khan. The entire nation expects Imran Khan to take to the streets against this foreign conspiracy and launch a struggle. We believe that if we disappointed the nation at this juncture and Imran Khan did not lead the movement, it would amount to a betrayal of Pakistan’s constitution."

Pakistan's PTI leaders to resign from National Assembly

Chaudhry also informed that PTI has decided to withdraw its MNAs from the National Assembly. He said that the PTI lawmakers will submit their resignations to the NA if their objections against Shehbaz Sharif are not entertained.

"We are resigning from National Assembly tomorrow. After the meeting with Imran Khan tonight, PTI representatives will submit their resignations. There is no alternative than a movement in Pakistan," the ex-minister said.

Imran Khan was ousted from power after Pakistan's joint opposition secured the support of 174 MNAs in the 342-member National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Secretariat has accepted the nomination papers of PMLN's Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi for the election of Leader of the House/Prime Minister.