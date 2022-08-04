Last Updated:

Pakistan: PTI's Motormouth Leader Sheikh Rasheed Spits During Live Debate; Video Viral

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad's action came after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan's party could be declared a "foreign-funded party".

Kamal Joshi
Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s motormouth leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, a former minister, is once again in news for an outlandish incident. This time, Rasheed spat during a live television debate while criticising the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government.

According to a video shared by journalist Naila Inayat, the former minister became so irritated and vexed during the debate that he spat on live television. The incident took place on Wednesday, August 4.

When asked about the Interior Minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah, Sheikh Rasheed said, "I would like to urge General Qamar Bajwa to rein in Rana Sanaullah. The type of language he uses, do you think anyone will salute him? Will security forces salute him? They will spit on him (after which he spat)."

The video has gone viral on social media with more than 20,000 views and over 120 retweets. Reacting to the clip, a user said, "Lol...He actually spat on live television. What a clown!"

Another tweeted, "ye pagal ho gaye hay (This man has gone mad)".

The PTI leader's remark came after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan's party could be declared a "foreign-funded party". He had also accused PTI of hiding its accounts and tampering with its financial records, according to Pakistan media.

Pakistan Election Commission recently ruled that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received funding from prohibited sources. The foreign funding case was pending since November 2014 and it was filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar who had alleged financial irregularities in the PTI’s funding from Pakistan and abroad.

The PTI has planned to hold a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) head office in Islamabad and ECP offices in Peshawar and Lahore on Thursday.

