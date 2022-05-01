Pakistan PTV Says Lack Of Laptop Caused 'poor Coverage' Of Shehbaz Sharif; Fires 17 Staff

Pakistan's state-run PTV has fired as many as 17 officials, including the VVIP coverage deputy controller Imran Bashir Khan for failing to deliver “proper coverage” to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore visit. The bizarre reason cited by the management was the “lack of an advanced laptop.”

After it dismissed the key staff members, Pakistan state TV issued a clarification stating that the “non-availability of an advanced laptop” led to a botched and inadequate coverage of the Prime Minister’s political visit. PTV also suspended a number of engineers and camera persons over the alleged “neglect”.

Pakistan's need for 'Advanced Laptop'

Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister had paid a visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail and Ramazan Bazaars in Lahore last week and the event had to be telecasted across all state television channels. Pakistan Television (PTV) team “failed to ensure proper coverage due to the non-availability of an advanced laptop”, Islamabad’s newspaper Dawn reported.

The television channel justified the poor coverage, saying that an "advanced laptop" was required to upload the video footage through File Transfer Protocol (FTP). It remains unclear what circumstances may have led to the Pakistani television station's inability to procure a laptop and the technological requirements to obtain an "advanced version" of the device.

“As per the standard operating procedures, a VVIP team comprising reporters and producers is responsible for the coverage of the prime minister,” the report by the newspaper stated on Sunday. It went on to explain that it is mandatory for the team to be equipped with the “latest gadgets” such as the laptops “for live streaming and timely uploading of the footage of any event.”

PTV’s team, while majorly stationed in Islamabad, also accompanies the Pakistani Prime Minister during his trips within the country and abroad. PTV said on Sunday that since it “does not have a laptop”, there wasn’t an editing facility available at the station’s Lahore bureau.

“We hired a laptop with the editing facility but as a permanent arrangement we must own the same facility at the centre,” they said, reported Dawn.

Further tendering a bizarre explanation, the TV channel stated that while they managed to hire a laptop from the Lahore centre, they were handed a personal laptop of an official. “After coverage, when the team tried to transmit the footage, it found the battery of the laptop had drained,” the channel said.