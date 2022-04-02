Pakistan: Punjab CM Election Likely On April 3; Hamza Shehbaz To Take On Pervaiz Elahi

The election of the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province is likely to take place on April 3, the same day as the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, sources revealed. A day earlier, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar accepted the resignation of Usman Buzdar and summoned an Assembly session at 11 am on Saturday for the election of the new CM. However, sources revealed that the candidates will file their nomination papers today while the voting might be scheduled for Sunday.

It is expected to be a faceoff between the PTI-led coalition's Pervaiz Elahi and the joint opposition candidate Hamza Shehbaz. Currently functioning as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, he has served as the CM as well as Deputy Prime Minister in the past. On the other hand, Hamza Shehbaz is PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif's son and the Leader of the Opposition in the provincial Assembly.

Change of guard in Punjab

The opposition triggered a change of guard by filing a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar on Monday. A first-time member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Buzdar was a surprise pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after PTI formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents. Even though Khan described him as 'Wasim Akram plus' and consistently backed him, complaints against his style of functioning grew manifold over the last few years. In a bid to solicit the support of PML(Q), PTI asked Buzdar to resign on March 28 and named Elahi as his replacement.

At present, PTI is the single-largest party in Punjab with 184 Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) whereas its allies PML(Q) and PRHP have 10 and one seats respectively. On the other hand, PML(N) and PPP have 165 and 7 MPAs in the 371-member House. In a big setback for Imran Khan, the rebel PTI group of MPAs led by Jahangir Khan Tareen decided to back Hamza Shehbaz's candidature. Senior PML(N) leader Ishaq Dar made this announcement in the wee hours of Saturday after meeting Tareen, a former aide of the Pakistan PM who was instrumental in helping PTI form the government in 2018.