Pakistan: Punjab CM Election Today After AG's Warning; Imran Khan's PTI Faces Tough Test

Late on Tuesday night, the Punjab Assembly session for the election of the new Chief Minister was summoned for today, April 6, at 8 p.m., amid uproar from the opposition. While the election was scheduled for April 3, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari adjourned the proceedings until Wednesday, in a session that barely lated 6 minutes.

However, in a curious turn of events, he called the Assembly session on April 16 after reports emerged that the PTI-led ruling coalition was short of numbers. However, the country's Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan had assured the Supreme Court that the session will be held on April 6.

Thereafter, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz announced that the opposition lawmakers will reach the Assembly today to showcase their numerical strength.

As per sources, Mazari changed his earlier order after the AG warned him that the government will be liable for contempt of court proceedings. Earlier, Shehbaz had also expressed apprehension that the Deputy Speaker might suspend 40 opposition MPAs to win the election for the Leader of the House.

The CM election will be a direct face-off between the PTI-led coalition's Pervaiz Elahi and the joint opposition candidate Shehbaz. Currently functioning as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Elahi has served as the CM as well as Deputy Prime Minister in the past. On the other hand, Hamza Shehbaz is the son of PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif, who is incidentally the opposition's candidate for the Pakistan PM's post.

After AG Pakistan told Punjab Assembly speaker that adjourning Assembly session for 10 days will lead to contempt of court, Deputy Speaker Mohd Mazari issues new order

Change of guard in Punjab

The opposition triggered a change of guard by filing a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar on March 28. A first-time member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Buzdar was a surprise pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after PTI formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents.

Even though Imran Khan described him as 'Wasim Akram plus' and consistently backed him, complaints against his style of functioning have grown manifold over the last few years. In a bid to solicit the support of PML(Q), PTI asked Buzdar to resign and named Elahi as his replacement.

At present, PTI is the single-largest party in Punjab with 184 Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), whereas its allies PML(Q) and PRHP have 10 seats and 1 seat respectively. On the other hand, PML(N) and PPP have 165 and 7 MPAs in the 371-member House.

In a big setback for Imran Khan, the rebel PTI group of MPAs led by Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan have decided to back Hamza Shehbaz's candidature. Aleem Khan went a step ahead and addressed a press conference alleging massive corruption in Punjab.