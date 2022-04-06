Pakistan: Punjab Deputy Speaker Rebels Against PTI; Gathers 15 MPAs To Vote Out CM

Complete bedlam was witnessed in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly on Wednesday after the ruling PTI submitted a no-trust motion against its own party member Dost Muhammad Mazari, who is the Deputy Speaker in the Assembly. The development took place after Mazari convened an Assembly session for the election of the new Chief Minister.

The PTI-led ruling coalition, which is evidently short of numbers, is making every desperate move to defer the session. Irked by the no-confidence motion against him, Speaker Mazari has now rebelled against the party and formed a group of 15 MPAs who will vote against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi during the no-trust motion.

The CM election will be a direct face-off between the PTI-led coalition's Pervaiz Elahi and the joint opposition candidate Hamza Shehbaz. Currently functioning as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Elahi has served as the CM as well as Deputy Prime Minister in the past. On the other hand, Hamza Shehbaz is the son of PML(N) president Shehbaz Sharif, who is incidentally the opposition's candidate for the Pakistan PM's post.

Punjab Assembly building locked

Earlier today (April 6), reports stated that the Punjab Assembly building had been locked indicating that PTI and its allies were trying to prevent the Assembly session from taking place today at any costs.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Speaker who is facing a no-confidence motion by his own party said, "The people who don't want the Assembly proceedings to run smoothly can derail them. They should understand that there is already chaos in our country. They want to run the proceedings by keeping aside the law and the Constitution. But I will function as per the law and the Constitution."

On Tuesday, Mazari had moved the date of the Assembly session for electing Punjab's next chief minister to April 16, citing repair and maintenance work in the Assembly hall as the reason. However, in a late-night development, he superseded his previous order and summoned the Punjab Assembly to meet at 7:30 pm PST (8 pm IST) today.

As per sources, Mazari changed his order after the Attorney-General warned him that the government will be liable for contempt of court proceedings.