Pakistan Punjab Guv Removed From Post Ere Imran Khan's Trust Vote To Pacify Rebel Groups

In a key development, before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence vote today in Pakistan's National Assembly, his government has removed Punjab Governor in Pakistan, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, from his post.

In a move seen to pacify rebels of the Jahangir Tareen Group and Aleem Khan Group, the Imran Khan-led government at the centre has sacked Punjab's Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, from his post. As per the sources, the new governor of Punjab will be announced later.

Both the groups, Jahangir Tareen Group and Aleem Khan Group, have gone to support Hamza Shareef, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N). Shariff is the current opposition leader in the provisional assembly of Punjab. Both groups were upset by their PTI ally. Removing the current governor is seen as a way to pacify the rebel groups. As of now, the deputy speaker will be the acting governor, according to the constitution of Pakistan.

Imran Khan to face no-vote trust

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to face a no-confidence vote today in Pakistan's National Assembly following weeks of political mudslinging, name-calling, and allegations of an international conspiracy. . According to the Pakistan National Assembly secretariat, the 4th item on the Sunday agenda of the Pakistan National Assembly is voting on the resolution moved by the Leader of Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on March 28th.

Amid the Imran Khan no-trust vote, security is beefed up in Islamabad due to the fear of violence and classes ahead of the voting on the no-trust motion in Pakistan National Assembly.

The opposition party presented a vote of no confidence in Imran Khan, urging him to accept defeat and stand down "gracefully." The 69-year-old Khan, on the other hand, has consistently denied resigning from the PMO, claiming that the country's current political upheaval is part of a wider global plot led by the United States.