Pakistan: Qureshi Denies 'threat Letter' Drafted In FM's Office Claim Made By Maryam Nawaz

Shortly after PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif levelled a series of allegations against the PTI-led government in Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly refuted those calling them "irresponsible". This came after Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday had alleged that the "threat letter" shown by Prime Minister Imran Khan was actually drafted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was not credible.

As reported by ARY News, reacting to the allegations of Maryam Nawaz, Qureshi went on to call her statements "irresponsible" and further asked her to provide evidence for proving her allegation. Also, refuting all the other claims as well, he showed full confidence in the professionalism of the foreign office and debunked the allegations of Maryam concerning the letter.

Furthermore, the former foreign minister also went on to clarify the other allegations as well. Speaking on the transfer of the Pakistani envoy to the US, Asad Majeed, he said that Majeed's transfer was a routine appointment and he was transferred to Brussels after his appointment in the United States got expired. Additionally, as the PML-N vice president had also accused PM Imran Khan of misusing the platform of the National Security Committee (NSC), Qureshi said that the session of the NSC was called at the right time by PM Khan.

PML-N vice president hits out at Imran Khan-led PTI government in Pakistan

Notably, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday went to launch a fresh salvo against the Imran Khan-led PTI government in Pakistan. While speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz referred to the "threat letter" which has been termed by the Pakistani Prime Minister as "evidence of foreign conspiracy" and said that it was drafted by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to this, she also said that Pakistan's ambassador to the United States was abruptly transferred to Brussels that too just a day before the PM showed the letter. Following this, she also accused the Pakistani Prime Minister of using the platform of the National Security Committee for his political gains adding that Khan misconstrued its communiqué.

Meanwhile, by asking the premier to show the letter to the public and further submitting it to the supreme court, Maryam also demanded security agencies clarify their positions on the matter.

Image: AP