Pakistan Raises Concern Over Disassembling Of Pak-Afghan Border Fence; Seeks Probe

Nearly two days after Taliban militants in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence, Pakistan raised grave concerns over the incident, a local media reported on Friday. According to the media reports, the Pakistan government asked the Afghan government for an independent probe into the incident. The report said that the Pakistan government exchanged their concerns with their Afghanistan counterpart where both the nations agreed to counter any future actions.

According to the Pakistan government, some 'mischievous elements' have tried to revive non-issues such as the Durand Line to disrupt Pak-Afghan ties. Citing sources in the Afghan government, Pakistan based newspaper said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has assured full cooperation in the matter.

It is worth mentioning Islamabad shares a nearly 2,600 km long border with Kabul. Though Islamabad has been claiming that it has fenced most of the border areas, it had been a contentious issue. The issue remains the same during the previous Ashraf Ghani government. However, the recent incident was the first time after the Taliban leaders ousted the democratically elected government and took charge of the already war-torn country in August this year.

Meanwhile, slamming the Imran Khan-led government, a Senator in Islamabad lambasted him and asked the reason behind the eagerness of Pakistan administrators to recognise the Taliban ruler. Reportedly, he was questioning the Khan government about the recent fencing issue.

Senator expressed concerns over regrouping of TTP

Recently, Taliban forces had stopped the Pakistani military from erecting the border fence along with Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar.

"They are not ready to recognise the border, so why are we moving forward," Dawn quoted Senate chairman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Raza Rabbani as saying in the parliament on Friday. Further, the senator suggested the Khan government take action after taking the parliament into confidence.

As of writing the article, Imran Khan has not commented on the matter. Rabbani questioned the government's haste to extend support to the Afghan Taliban when the latter did "not even recognise the border". He also expressed concerns over the reports that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan is again assembling near the Pakistan border and added the inaction of the government would lead to the soar in the terror-related cases in Islamabad.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI